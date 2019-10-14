Money Saving Monday: Apps to help save on groceries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The days of having to physically clip coupons are over and now everything can be found online or on your phone.
A tip to save money before heading to the grocery store, is to download the mobile apps for whichever stores you go to. This will let you in on the weekly deals at the store and give you the ability to save coupons in a digital wallet to use at checkout. Sometimes the apps even offer special discounts that can’t be found anywhere else.
Another resource to use before heading off to the store is the website southernsavers.com . This website has a bunch of grocery store saving tips. It also lists different deals grocery stores are offering that week and has a “dollar or less items” section for each store. This website can also be a good tool to compare which stores have the cheapest prices for a specific item.
The saving doesn’t stop once you leave the grocery store. If you save your receipt you can use apps like Ibotta, Checkout 51, and Saving Star to get cashback. With these apps, you can search what items will give you money back. Each site has a minimum amount you need to reach before getting cashback. For example, with Checkout 51, once a person earns $20 they will receive their money.
Spending time to look for deals before you head off to the store and time looking for rebates after could save you money the next time you go grocery shopping.
