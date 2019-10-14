Man dies after becoming trapped under capsized boat in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 64-year-old man died Sunday after becoming trapped under a capsized boat offshore of Charlotte County.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded around 11:30am alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Coast Guard, and the sheriff's offices from Lee and Charlotte counties to the intercoastal waterway between Cayo Costa and Sandfly Key for reports of a capsized boat with two people aboard.
One man was pulled from the water but another was trapped underneath the boat. Divers with Charlotte County Fire and EMS entered the water and pulled him out, starting CPR as the man was transported to a dock on Boca Grande.
FWC tells Wink News in Fort Myers that despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at Englewood Community Hospital.
No further details have been released.
