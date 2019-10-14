Make-A-Wish sends 30 kids and their families to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thirty kids from across the nation are visiting Florida this weekend all thanks to American Airlines and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “Are you excited for Orlando?" Yeah."
Escher, just days away from his fifth birthday, has already dealt with more on his few years on this earth than most do in a lifetime.
He had a rare form of cancer and while his mother says he’s in remission even though constant checkups and doctor’s visits will forever be a part of his life. His family is working to tip those scales.
Make-A-Wish is sending Escher and 29 other children and their families to Orlando.
All of them will stay at the ‘Give the Kids the World Village’, a nonprofit resort that caters to kids with critical illnesses.
