SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The next few days will be nice with lots of sun in the forecast through Tuesday. Highs remaining in the upper 80s. Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies as a cold front skins south. There will be a 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy for the end of the week. Highs will drop to 87 then 86 by the time we get to Friday. Conditions warm up with more sun in the forecast next weekend.