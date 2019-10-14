FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The dry and sunny trend continues, but rain returns by mid week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For today, you can expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80′s/lower 90′s; (average is 86). Winds will be light today, as they’ll be streaming out of the east at only around 5 mph. They’ll then become westerly in the afternoon. There’s also a slight chance for isolated showers developing later on this afternoon.
As for tonight, it’ll be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 70′s; (average is 68). Light and variable winds will be east at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
The next two days will be rather quiet, as we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and a minimal chance of shower activity. Come Wednesday, however, a system will help to push a frontal boundary into Florida, which will produce more cloud cover, along with a 30-40% scattered showers. And thanks to a few impulses of energy, the shower (along with a few thunderstorms) chance, will linger through the weekend. The temperatures will also cool down to more average.
There is a Tropical Storm in the northern Atlantic basin; “Melissa”. But Melissa is expected to dissipate within the next few days, as it travels eastward over cool Atlantic waters. There are also a few other areas of disturbed weather around the Atlantic Ocean, but at this time, we are not concerned with them developing into organized storms. But if they do, they will not track towards the US. One is just off the west coast of Africa, one is east of the Lesser Antilles, and the other is in the western Caribbean.
Have a wonderful Monday everyone. Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.