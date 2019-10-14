FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The dry and sunny trend continues, but rain returns by mid week

There is a Tropical Storm in the northern Atlantic basin; “Melissa”. But Melissa is expected to dissipate within the next few days, as it travels eastward over cool Atlantic waters. There are also a few other areas of disturbed weather around the Atlantic Ocean, but at this time, we are not concerned with them developing into organized storms. But if they do, they will not track towards the US. One is just off the west coast of Africa, one is east of the Lesser Antilles, and the other is in the western Caribbean.