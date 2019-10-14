First Alert Traffic: Accident involving moped on Fruitville Rd in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An accident involving a moped on Fruitville Road is causing traffic delays in both directions.
The crash happened shortly before 4pm at Fruitville and Lime between a moped and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and police say is cooperating with officers.
The driver of the moped was taken by trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic traveling east out of downtown is backed up and westbound traffic is currently being diverted to other routes.
Seek alternate routes.
