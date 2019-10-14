Body of man recovered from water in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a man was recovered from the water Sunday evening after he went missing while swimming.
The man’s friend tells the sheriff’s office that around 8pm, the man was swimming in the intercoastal waterway. When the friend returned a short time later, the man was missing.
The man’s body was found in the water just south of the Albee Farm Road Bridge and EMS pronounced him dead on scene around 8:30pm.
The sheriff’s office says a cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office but it may be medically related.
The man’s identity has not been released.
