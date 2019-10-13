Retired farmer who takes tractor across the country for veterans visits the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A retired farmer traveling all around the country made his last stop on the Suncoast on Saturday.
He took on this journey for nearly six months going state-to-state to support wounded veterans. A 1948 John Deere Tractor just driving by is not a sight you usually see on the streets in Sarasota. The person behind the wheel of the of that tractor is C. Ivan Stoltzfus.
“We have a responsibility. One percent of our population is protecting the other 99 percent and so many of our veterans come over here and they struggle to adjust to civil life,” Stoltzfus said.
Stoltzfus never served in the military but he teamed up with Operation Second Chance to make this slow journey throughout 18 states in a period of almost six months in order to shine a light on veterans like Charles Lemon.
“I was injured in Iraq in 2011, I was hit by a roadside bomb 10 months into my deployment, six months before coming home but I made it back alive,” Lemon said.
On Saturday, Lemon joined other veterans and members of the community at the Der Dutchman to meet the man that’s helping the cause. “It shows that there’s people out there supporting us and it just makes our sacrifice more worthwhile,” Lemon said.
His journey has raised more than $50,000 so far and with this money Operation Second Chance provides veterans who are at risk of losing their homes or families assistance with daily necessities. “We’re really blessed with supporters who are trying to help,” Stoltzfus said.
While this is Stoltzfus’s third trip, he says he will try to do this again all for our heroes. “I still want to continue bringing awareness and bring my trailer at different events,” Stoltzfus said.
