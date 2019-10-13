FDLE agents shoot and kill armed suspect holding machete during narcotics search

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Special Operations Team with agents from the FDLE Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center were serving a narcotics search warrant in Sarasota County. According to the FDLE’s press release, this happened around 8:30 p.m. While searching the house, agents were confronted by a male suspect armed with a machete.
Agents then shot the suspect who has been identified as Fernando Mora, 57.
Agents called paramedics and provided first aid to Mora, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. No agents were injured.
Agents from FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, are investigating.
Agents involved have been placed on administrative leave per FDLE policy.
The location of the incident has not been provided at this time.
