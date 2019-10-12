12-year-old boy found and is okay after being reported missing

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are reporting that the 12-year-old boy who was missing in Parrish has been found and he is okay.
Deputies had been had searching for Charles Leboeuf after receiving information from his family that he had been missing since 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning after he left his family’s home without telling his parents.
According to deputies, this is not the first time that Leboeuf had ran away from home, but this was the first time that it had been for this amount of time.
