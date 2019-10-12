Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run crash on State Road 70 in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for an unknown driver in a hit and run crash that occurred on Friday at State Road 70 in Manatee County.
The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. and troopers say the unknown driver was a male who was driving a white colored Chevrolet Van. Another driver, a motorcyclist, who was traveling in a 2009 Honda Rebel motorcycle suffered critical injuries as a result of this crash.
Troopers say the driver in the van was traveling westbound on State Road 70 and approaching the driveway to the Wells Fargo Bank located at the 400th block of 53rd Avenue West. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 70 and approaching the Well Fargo driveway as well.
According to troopers, the van made a left turn and crossed the eastbound lanes and collided with the motorcycle. The van stopped briefly as it had front end damage and then the driver drove away from the scene by traveling through the Wells Fargo parking lot.
Troopers say the van made a right turn onto State Road 70 and traveled north on 9th Street East.
If you have any information regarding this crash or the white van, you should contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
