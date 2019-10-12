Police investigating the deaths of a husband and wife in North Port

By ABC7 Staff | October 12, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 10:26 AM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives from the North Port Police Department are on scene conducting a death investigation of a husband and wife in North Port.

Police say that around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning units responded to an incident at a home at the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue in reference to a possible family disturbance. Reports say that shots were inside of the home.

Two people, a husband and wife were found deceased inside when police arrived on the scene.

This appears to an isolated incident with more details forthcoming when they are available.

No other information is available at this time.

