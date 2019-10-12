Police: Domestic argument between husband and wife results in murder-suicide in North Port

October 12, 2019

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives from the North Port Police Department are on scene conducting a death investigation of a husband and wife in North Port.

Police say that around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning units responded to an incident at a home at the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue in reference to a possible family disturbance. Reports say that shots were inside of the home.

Two people, a husband and wife were found deceased inside when police arrived on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a domestic argument between the husband and wife which resulted in a murder-suicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

