Police: Domestic argument between husband and wife results in murder-suicide in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives from the North Port Police Department are on scene conducting a death investigation of a husband and wife in North Port.
Police say that around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning units responded to an incident at a home at the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue in reference to a possible family disturbance. Reports say that shots were inside of the home.
Two people, a husband and wife were found deceased inside when police arrived on the scene.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a domestic argument between the husband and wife which resulted in a murder-suicide.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
