FDOT planning on making improvements to dangerous intersection on State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch

Residents say a big part of the problem is people speeding on State Road 70, making it difficult to pull out of Greenbrook Boulevard on one end of the busy road and Post Boulevard on the other end which is where the Premier Sports Campus is located. The Florida Department of Transportation says a road construction project planned for the area in the future will improve safety and provide a long term solution. In the short term, immediate improvements will happen very soon which includes the installation of Intersection Warning Ahead Signs with Street Name Plaques.