FDOT planning on making improvements to dangerous intersection on State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - People who live near the intersection at State Road 70 and Post Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch say it’s very dangerous. They are making a push for it to become much safer.
Last Wednesday, a three-vehicle crash at the intersection claiming the life of 75-year-old Gary Peak. Richard Crispi lives in the Greenbrook Village development just down the road from the intersection. He says there are crashes here frequently.
“All you hear is cars jamming on breaks, screeching, blowing horns, yelling and screaming,” said Crispi.
Residents say a big part of the problem is people speeding on State Road 70, making it difficult to pull out of Greenbrook Boulevard on one end of the busy road and Post Boulevard on the other end which is where the Premier Sports Campus is located. The Florida Department of Transportation says a road construction project planned for the area in the future will improve safety and provide a long term solution. In the short term, immediate improvements will happen very soon which includes the installation of Intersection Warning Ahead Signs with Street Name Plaques.
“What that does is it let’s motorists know, if you’re approaching an intersection that they need to slow down, they need to stay focused, they need to be careful and aware of their surroundings,” said Brian Rick, Spokesperson for FDOT.
People who live and drive around here say FDOT needs to install a traffic light at this intersection. Ashley Mcleod says she won’t take a chance, especially with her young son in the vehicle. She, like many others will take a longer, alternate route.
“I will take a right out of our subdivision and go all the way around to Lorraine so that I can avoid trying to cross that intersection," said Mcleod. "Because you can never see cars coming, they come around that curve really, really fast and it’s just not safe to pull out there.”
FDOT says the immediate improvements of adding the Intersection Warning Ahead Signs at this intersection will happen over the next 4 to 6 weeks.
