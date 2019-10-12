Deputies: Victim accidentally shoots himself at his home on Midland Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to deputies, that a victim accidentally shot himself at his home on Midland Road in Sarasota. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Deputies say that they received a call on Saturday afternoon about a purported accidental shooting and when they arrived on scene they were told by the victim that he had been shot.
Before the investigation, deputies were not sure on the cause of the shooting, but after investigating the incident further deputies have determined that the victim accidentally shot himself.
