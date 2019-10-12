Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at his home in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who last seen at his home in Parrish at the 5300th block of 90th Avenue Circle East.
According to reports, Charles Leboeuf left home on Saturday morning around 7:00 a.m. without telling his parents and has not returned.
Deputies say that his parents told them that Leboeuf has medical issues, but is not on any medication.
Deputies say his family said that he has run away on other occasions but this is the first time he has stayed missing for this amount of time.
According to deputies, Leboeuf has no electronics to track and is not on social media.
Anyone with any information of Leboeuf’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
