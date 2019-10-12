Deputies conducting shooting investigation on Midland Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are on scene in the area of Stoneland Lane and Midland Road after receiving a call about a incident at a home nearby.
Deputies say that they received information about a purported accidental shooting and when they arrived on scene they were told by the victim that he had been shot.
This is an ongoing investigation and deputies are calling for the community to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
