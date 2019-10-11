Volunteer search and rescue team ask for your help to win nationwide contest

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Search and Rescue Team is asking for your help.
The team of volunteer first responders looks for missing people when they get the call from local law enforcement.
The team recently entered a contest, and to make their jobs easier, their counting on the top prize.
The team is made up of more than 30 members, all of which are volunteers.
“We don’t have any taxpayer money for our organization, we operate solely off of donation”, says Deputy Chief John Elwood.
Elwood says mostly everything including their 13 response vehicles in the team’s fleet were all donated to them.
The team averages one call a week and have found five people within three months.
Because of the high demand, Elwood along with k-9 Karma has entered into a contest to win a brand new SUV.
He says this will make the team’s job a little easier.
“So karma and I are one of 30 contestants in this national contest and Vested Interest for K-9s is giving away a police package Tahoe. It’s a specially support vehicle to transport k-9s”,says Elwood.
Elwood and K-9 Karma is the only pair from the state and the only ones that aren’t law enforcement that happen to be volunteers.
“Over 90% of our membership are current or former public safety employees. My mom has dementia. 90 percent of our calls are for people with some type of cognitive impairment. Every time we respond it could very well be my mother”,says Elwood.
He says each team member is passionate about what they do and winning the contest will expand their services throughout the county.
You can vote for Deputy Chief John Elwood and K-9 Karma at this link https://www.vik9s.org/suvvote/
