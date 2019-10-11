Three alleged car burglars busted in North Port, linked to a dozen recent burglaries

North Port Police say over the past five days, they've had nearly 30 reports of vehicle break-ins all across the city and in every single case the vehicles had been left unlocked. (Source: North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff | October 11, 2019 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 4:14 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the past week, police in North Port say they have had more than 30 reports of vehicle break-ins all across the city and in every single case the vehicles had been left unlocked.

But thanks to a vigilant neighbor and deliveryman, police say they now have three people in custody.

Early Friday morning, a neighbor and a courier for the North Port Sun saw a suspicious group of people, including two people in their 20s and a juvenile, and called police. Officers accompanied by the sheriff’s helicopter and K9 unit responded and took the trio, all from Cape Coral, into custody.

Police say they’ve already been connected to around a dozen of the recent break-ins and more charges may be coming.

But police say it’s important their community continue to lock their doors. In these recent break-ins, wallets, change, bags, and even firearms were among the items taken.

Police are stepping up patrols, but say “please, please, please, lock your vehicles and do not leave anything of value inside.”

