Publix employees help grow Sugg Middle School’s agriculture program as part of Day of Caring

“I think it says a lot that Publix is teaching children and letting youth become empowered to know where their food comes from. To appreciate work ethics. It takes a lot of character to stay out here day after day in our Florida weather and our students try their best to do that. I think it honors the students efforts that Publix would say hey we value what you’re doing. I think it makes our students feel very very proud and I’m thankful for that," said Sugg Middle School Agriscience Teacher and FFA Adviser, Kimberley Lough.