Motorcyclist suffers severe injuries after crashing into asphalt truck in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after crashing into the back of an asphalt truck in Sarasota overnight.
Shortly after midnight Friday, a patrol officer was stopped on 10th Street at U.S. 41 and saw a motorcyclist driving south on U.S. 41 when, for unknown reasons, the man lost control and crashed into the back of an asphalt truck parked on the 900 block of U.S. 41.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. The man’s identity has not been released.
