FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny/dry conditions for the weekend, but the wet weather returns by mid next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Friday, expect mostly sunny skies, with highs near or just above 90 degrees; (average high is 86). We actually achieved a high of 94 degrees yesterday, breaking the old record of 93 set back in 1962. Northeast winds will mostly be sustained at 10 mph, flowing around an area of high pressure to our north.
Clear skies will continue into this evening and for the overnight, as lows drop down into the upper 60′s and low 70′s; (average low is 69). Winds will again be out of the east at 10 mph.
The sunshine, dry conditions, and low humidity values will continue over the weekend, thanks to dry air aloft over the state of Florida. Best chance for rain comes our way mid next week, with cooler air filtering in behind the next system... which could also help cool down our temperatures to lower than average.
The tropics are mostly quiet. There is one (non-tropical) area of disturb weather off the coast of the northeastern United States. The NHC (National Hurricane Center) gives this a 20% chance of developing over the next 48 hours. However, even if it does gain strength, it’ll track northeast staying over open north Atlantic waters.
There’s also a vigorous storm system pouncing on the central plains today. To the south of the system, severe weather is possible, and to the north, where the air is below freezing, heavy snow is falling. And gusty winds are causing blowing snow blizzard conditions in North Dakota. But when this system finally wraps up in a couple of days, there might be up to 24″ of snow accumulation in some locations around North Dakota.
In the meantime, have a Fantastic Friday, and enjoy this wonderful sun-filled weekend weather!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.