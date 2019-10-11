FDOT makes a decision on new Cortez Bridge in Manatee County, a 65-foot high-level fixed bridge to replace current bridge

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation making a decision to replace the aging Cortez Bridge with a 73-million dollar 65-foot, high level fixed bridge.
“The great advantage of that of course is not only to maritime traffic but also to pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” said Brian Rick, Spokesperson for FDOT.
FDOT says since there will no longer be a drawbridge, this will ease up delays for people going to and from Bradenton Beach. Most people we talked with are in favor of the plans for a new bridge.
“I think that’s a wonderful idea, I think that’s beautiful and it will help a lot with the traffic on the island,” said Araina Sadler, a worker on Bradenton Beach.
“It gives a whole new contemporary feel to the whole beach, I think that’s a really good idea,” said Joey Verdao, a supporter of the new bridge.
Not everyone likes this bridge idea including Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore. She tells us this bridge would dramatically impact this historical area and she’s disappointed with FDOT’s decision. She was pushing for a 45-foot bridge and has personally contacted local legislators with hopes that FDOT would reconsider bringing down the height of the bridge.
“I would just ask them to think about the commitments that they’ve made and think about the village that’s over a hundred years old," said Whitmore. "They’re going to destroy Cortez Fishing Village if they do this.”
FDOT rejected other options including a low-level bridge, a 35-foot mid-level bridge and repairing the current bridge, which was built in the 1950′s. They are now in the design phase for the new bridge. FDOT says construction on the new bridge still won’t happen for awhile. It’s expected to begin sometime in the mid 2020′s.
