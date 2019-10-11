Driving on a suspended license? Here’s an opportunity to get your license back at a lower cost

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Are you or someone you know driving on a suspended license? Now’s your chance to clear the air.
In most cases, those who have suspended driver's licenses have to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, to get their license back. If not paid within 90 days, Florida Law requires County Clerk offices to turn over unpaid tickets and other outstanding court fines and fees to an outside collection agency.
That additional cost for collection agency fees - sometimes as high as 25 percent - can be prohibitive to getting a license reinstated.
But during Operation Green Light between October 14-18, drivers with a suspended license whose overdue ticket or court case have been turned over to a collection agency can go to County Clerk offices around the state and get a reduction on the amount they owe. The office has been authorized by the state to waive collection agency fees for anyone who pays off their court obligations in full or signs up for a monthly payment plan.
You can find more info here, including how to check the status of your driver’s license and how much you owe.
