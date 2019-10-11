Chalkboard Champion: Teacher recognized for going “above and beyond for his students”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School is back in session and so is the ABC 7 and Gettel Automotive surprise squad. Each month, we recognize a teacher who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students.
Michael Evans has been chosen as the Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion for the month of October.
He was nominated by Sarasota Middle School Principal Laurie Breslin. "He goes above and beyond for his students and not only that but he also does a lot for our staff. He's becoming more involved in our professional development program at Sarasota Middle School," said Breslin.
Earlier in the week Evans was presented with a $500 check from Gettel Automotive.
"The kids work really hard and so I think it's awesome. We're totally going to use it to do all these great things that they want to do," said Evans.
His students said they are happy their teacher was awarded.
"It's really amazing because he's such a good teacher and he always helps us with stuff. He's really nice," said Joey Deluca who is a seventh grade student.
"I think he's just a great teacher. He helps when anyone needs help and he just motivates you to always do your best," said student Alexa Scharf.
Evans said the surprise is a moment he will not forget.
“I just want to say thank you to you guys and everyone who came out to present this. It’s really important to me and it’s really special. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this,” Evans added.
If you know of an outstanding teacher and would like to nominate them as a Chalkboard Champion, you can do that at the link here.
