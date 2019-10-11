Bradenton man accused of exposing himself to 10-year-old girl

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl in an attempt to get her to perform a sex act.
Reginald Frazier, Sr. was charged with lewd and lascivious exposure of genitals after being arrested on October 9.
According to an arrest report, at a home on 10th Avenue West in May, the 52-year-old exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl and asked her to perform a sex act.
The report states the girl began to cry and Frazier gave his cell phone to her to calm her down.
Following an investigation by Bradenton Police, Frazier was taken into custody.
