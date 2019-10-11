Beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and some 60′s in the A.M.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th named storm of the season has formed outside of the tropics off the coast of New York. Melissa is called a subtropical storm which is expected to move to the NE over the weekend and weaken as a cold front picks it up and carries it off the into the open waters of the Atlantic.
Here along the Suncoast we will see beautiful weather with high pressure dominating through Columbus day.
Saturday we start off with temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s under mostly sunny skies. It will warm into the upper 80′s later in the day with no chance for rain as dry air sticks around.
A nice comfortable start on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. We will warm into the mid to upper 80′s with plenty of sunshine expected.
For Columbus day expect a few more clouds but still nice with a high of 87.
Some moisture will return on Tuesday and bring a few more clouds but no real threat of any significant rain.
Wednesday a frontal system moves in and brings mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some scattered showers.
