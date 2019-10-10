16-year-old student arrested over threats of school shooting at Palmetto High School

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old in Manatee County was arrested after police say the student posted a threat on social media.
On Monday evening, police in Palmetto were alerted that a Snapchat post was circulating on social media threatening a school shooting at Palmetto High School the next day.
Investigators say they quickly identified two Palmetto High School students who may have been involved and interviewed them at their homes. Police say one of the students, a 16-year-old, admitted posting the threat and was arrested.
Police say they determined the threat was a hoax. Detectives are still working to determine if others were involved.
Police say the community’s quick reporting of this allowed detectives to investigate and take precautions at Palmetto High School.
