Rain chances go down and so does the humidity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The system which brought the rain to parts of the Suncoast this past week is slipping away and high pressure is building in. This will bring plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler weather our way over the weekend.
On Friday the skies will be clear throughout most of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. There is also a 20% chance for a brief shower or two during the afternoon. The high on Friday will be 89 degrees.
Saturday we start off a little cooler with lows in the upper 60′s across the area it will also be noticeably drier which will make it feel really nice throughout the day. The high on Saturday will reach 88 which is fairly typical for this time of year. No rain expected through Monday.
Sunday we do it all over again with a very nice start with temperatures in the upper 60′s.
The next chance for rain will be Tuesday in advance of another storm system which promises to bring some rain our way by midweek. There is a hint that we may see some cooler weather on Thursday and Friday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.