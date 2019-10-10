Public meeting to be held about changes coming to Englewood Sports Complex and Englewood Park

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) -A public meeting will be held on October 10th to discuss improvements coming to Englewood Sports Complex and Englewood Park.
The meeting will be from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Englewood Sports Complex.
Improvements to the sports complex include adding lighting to two of the soccer fields, adding in eight new lighted pickle ball courts, as well as adding in seating around the sports complex.
Improvements to the park includes the addition of two new tennis courts, a new bathroom, sidewalks, and additional parking.
"It's really important for us out there to be having community meetings, getting input from our community. The parks that we are building and the amenities that we are building within them are for our citizens and visitors and so we want to make sure that we are putting the right amenities in the right parks," said Nicole Rissler who is the Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources.
At the meeting, the public will be able to ask questions and there will be displays of what the improvements will look like once complete.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.