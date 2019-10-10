Man arrested for shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend at her Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 23-year-old Tevin Hickson-Johnson remains behind bars tonight. He’s accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend 54-year-old Stewart Wallace Tuesday night at her Bradenton home on 31st Avenue East.
“"Our suspect used to live there and there were some things going on between the mother’s boyfriend and our suspect and that’s what led to the shooting," said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. "Somewhere in this argument he gets hold of a handgun and shoots the victim in the upper portion of his body.”
The sheriff’s office says Wallace was hit by two bullets during the altercation at the home. He would later die at the hospital. Deputies captured Hickson-Johnson after he fled the scene. David Lopez lives in the neighborhood. He says despite some gunfire and crime in the neighborhood, he’s still surprised something like this happened here.
“It’s really shocking, I mean I walk through here all the time," said Lopez. "To know that stuff like that is going on around in this neighborhood, it’s scary.”
Hickson-Johnson had been on felony probation for a burglary conviction. He’s charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole.
