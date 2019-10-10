Holly’s Hope To Play “Choices and Chances” at North Port City Hall

“The teenagers today are living in a high-paced world where everything is on social media and everything is happening so fast. There’s no way to get away from it. With choices and chances, were looking at the story-lines of people’s lives, and we’re covering it in away that you can watch it from beginning to end and then have a discussion abut those really difficult topics afterwards," Elizabeth Tracy, the film’s producer and CCTV Program Manager, explained to us.