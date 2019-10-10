FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered afternoon showers today, but sunny skies and dry for the upcoming weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will start out with mostly sunny skies, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There will also be a 40% chance for scattered showers later this afternoon and into early this evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80′s; (average high is 86). Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 mph.
For tonight, scattered showers will start to wind down, as the clouds thin out, making way for a mostly clear overnight. Lows will fall into the lower 70′s; (average low is 70), and winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10 mph, but increase up to 15 mph.
As we edge into the upcoming weekend, the sunshine will dominate the forecast. From Friday through next Tuesday, we’ll experience mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 80′s, and lower humidity values, making it feel extremely comfortable. So enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because another system will track into the Suncoast by mid to late next week, and bring a higher chance of widespread rainfall.
The tropics are mostly quiet at this time. There are a few areas of disturbed weather in the northern Atlantic basin, however the NHC, (National Hurricane Center), only gives them a 10% chance of developing into anything stronger. And even if they do become more organized, they’ll stay out at sea, and should not threaten the US mainland.
The only major US weather story as far as storms go, is a strong area of Low pressure in the north central plains. Its responsible for triggering sever weather to the south of it, and extremely heavy snow (up to 24″ in some spots) to the north of it; (around the north and central Dakota’s).
While are friends in northern heartland are dealing with the snow and chilly conditions this weekend, we’ll just be outside enjoying our sunny skies, warm highs, with lower humidity. Enjoy!
Have a terrific Thursday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
