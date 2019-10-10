Currently some students are bused miles away to school, Manatee County School district consider rezoning

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A change that would impact thousands of parents and students in Manatee County could be on the way.
One school board member says some students have to catch the bus to go to school in neighborhoods more than 15 miles away.
He is now pushing for the district to be re-zoned.
Scott Hopes says there are kids living in neighborhoods right across from a school, meanwhile some are bused miles away to other schools.
“Young children, kindergartners, first, second graders spending an hour to three hours a day on a bus and that’s time that’s pretty much wasted”,says Hopes.
That’s a total of 180 hours a school year.
Hopes says that’s time students can spend doing homework or with their families.
“Our schools especially our elementary schools need to be the center of the community. Now we are going to have hundreds that will be able to walk to their neighborhood school and enjoy all that can be offered”, says Hopes.
Hopes says there are a total of nine neighborhoods in the county where students are being bused for hours a day.
He says other board members seem to be on board with rezoning the school district, something he’s been pushing since his first day on the school board.
“What we need to realize is that we have three thousand elementary seats in the district. This school behind me has 200 empty student seats and there are children across the street that are bused for nearly an hour to another school when they can walk to this school”, says Hopes.
For parents who doesn’t agree with the possibly change, good news.
Students would be able to continue attending their current schools but transportation wouldn’t be provided.
In about 30 days the board members will meet again to decide a plan for rezoning the school district.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.