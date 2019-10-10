Clearwater man sentenced to 20 years in prison in parking lot shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida man who told detectives he had a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.
Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone called 49-year-old Michael Drejka a "wanna-be" law enforcement officer and a self-appointed "handicapped parking space monitor."
Jurors found Drejka guilty of manslaughter in August after deliberating for six hours.
During deliberations, jurors sent out a note saying they were confused by the state’s self-defense law. Circuit Judge Bulone told them all he could do is reread it for them.
The lengthy statute generally says a shooting is justified if a reasonable person under those circumstances would believe they are in danger of death or great bodily harm. But it also says the shooter could not have instigated the altercation.
Drejka confronted Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend Britany Jacobs in July 2018 for parking in a handicapped space at a Clearwater convenience store. McGlockton had gone inside the store with his 5-year-old son to buy drinks. As the confrontation continued, a customer went into the store and alerted McGlockton.
Security video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a handgun and shoots the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backs away.
The video was played multiple times for the jury of five men and a woman.
Drejka didn't testify on his behalf, although jurors were played a video of his interview with detectives. Drejka had a concealed weapons permit for 25 years and told detectives he "always" carried his gun.
Drejka told the detectives he has a "pet peeve" about illegal parking in handicapped spots and often walks around such cars looking for handicapped stickers and placards, sometimes taking photographs. He said he often sees people illegally parked in the handicapped spot at that convenience store, but the owner doesn't do anything about it.
Drejka said he saw McGlockton's car in the handicapped spot in July 2018, so he went to its back and front, looking for stickers, which store security video shows. He said the car's windows were tinted, so he didn't know anyone was inside.
Jacobs, who was sitting with the couple's two younger children, partially put down her window and asked what he was doing. He said he told her it was "not very polite" to park in the spot and "she took that as an affront." He said that sparked an argument that got heated, with Jacobs saying "Do I have to get my man?"
Jacobs testified that Drejka had started pointing and yelling at her. She said she cracked the window to hear what he was saying and a screaming match ensued.
Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser said during closing arguments that Drejka provoked McGlockton to shove him by yelling at Jacobs instead of calling the police if he felt so strongly about her being parked in the handicapped spot. Testimony showed he had confronted a septic truck driver for parking in the same spot months earlier, leading to an argument.
“He is a parking lot vigilante,” Rosenwasser said.
The judge said he found it most ironic that Drejka drove up, illegally parked next to Jacobs' car and then confronted her about parking illegally in a handicapped space.
"He just seems to come out of nowhere, kind of like a superhero, to see that he enforces the handicapped parking spot," Bulone said.
Jacobs, along with McGlockton's parents, spoke before the sentencing.
“There are no words to fully describe what his loss has done to our family,” said Jacobs, who had four children with McGlockton. “Our youngest two children will never have memories of their daddy.”
Drejka, the son of a police officer, had no record before the shooting. He was ordered held without bond following his conviction until his sentencing, and as a result will get 92 days credit of time served towards his sentence.
