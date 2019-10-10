City of Sarasota denies pedal pub proposal, but owner argues it’s like any other vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has spoken - a pedal pub won't be coming to downtown.
Monday, the City Commission voted 3-2 to deny a proposal to allow the owner of Sip-N-Cycle to bring their traveling pub to downtown Sarasota.
Police Chief Bernadette DiPino argues the pedal pub would be inappropriate for downtown Sarasota due to the nature of Main Street and some adjoining streets.
“[They’re] socializing, and they’re not paying too much attention, and a vehicle hits them, the potential for a devastating outcome is increased,” Chief DiPino said.
But Brittany Orlando, owner of Sip-N-Cycle, which already operates on Siesta Key, disagrees, saying a pedal pub is like any other vehicle, with seat backs, handrails and seat belts.
"We're just like an SUV or another vehicle on the street. If someone is backing out while we're coming down the street, we have a horn, we have headlights, and we have a large canopy that cannot be missed," she said.
So what do you think? Should the City of Sarasota reconsider and allow a pedal pub downtown? Weigh in on our Facebook poll.
