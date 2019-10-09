Weather to improve as system heads out after Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system which brought us the clouds and showers at times across the Suncoast will slowly head out on Thursday.
There will still be a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorm on Thursday but not as much coverage as we saw on Wednesday.
Look for partly cloudy skies at times with a 40% chance for scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and evening on Thursday with a high of 89.
Friday the rain chance drops to 20% as the line of low pressure moves out and some drier air slips in . We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high of 88 degrees.
Over the weekend expect mostly sunny skies both days with a high in the mid to upper 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Should be feeling nice as the humidity will stay rather low.
The nice weather will continue through early next week and then another frontal system will bring a chance for rain later next week.
