Man carrying umbrella that looked like a firearm leads to limited lockdown at Venice schools

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Elementary and Venice High School were placed into a limited lockdown situation Wednesday due to nearby police activity.
Police say they were called to the campus after a person saw someone walking on the street by the elementary school with what appeared to be a firearm.
Within minutes, police say they were able to find the person and found he was only carrying an umbrella. Venice Police said, “We appreciate the citizens concern and willingness to report what they believed was suspicious, however we have determined there was never a threat and the citizen mistook the umbrella for a firearm.”
During a limited lockdown, students remain in class but the school is closed and parents are asked to stay away from the school until an all-clear has been called.
The district says an all-clear has been given and that Venice High School students will be dismissed soon. Venice Elementary students should be on time for dismissal.
