Manatee County Commissioners consider new development in Parrish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners are considering a new development in the Parrish area.
The plan includes a central park, shopping and an academic corridor on the land that sits just off of U.S. 301 at 121st Avenue East.
The proposed “Main Street” of Parrish Village is shown between the Post Office on U.S. 301 and the church at the intersection of 121st Avenue East.
A central park is shown on the proposal next to the new high school and there’s even potential multi-family housing, too.
In August of 2018, Manatee County contracted with the Mellgren Planning Group to draft this proposal.
The 137-page ‘Parrish Village Neighborhood Action Plan’ lists three primary goals: economic/business development, placemaking, and infrastructure improvements.
Placemaking is creating a destination people want to visit, complete with events, programs, retail stores and office space.
The proposal says the vision for Main Street would encourage walkability and the group also included what it called an Academic Cluster Corridor.
This is a cluster of academic facilities to boost community interaction.
The group’s next steps include creating a Parrish Village Development Project Coordinator position and developing a master site plan.
To read the proposal, click here.
