Man living in Palmer Ranch home charged with possessing obscene material

Palmer Ranch Investigation
By ABC7 Staff | October 9, 2019 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 1:12 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators along with the sheriff's office responded to a home in Palmer Ranch on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, investigators came to the home on Nannyberry Circle, spending several hours removing items from the home and from a silver Toyota parked in the driveway.

Steven Moretti, 28, a man who lives in the home, was later booked into the Sarasota County Jail on multiple charges, including 20 counts of possessing obscene material involving children.

