First Alert Weather: One more high rain chance day for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will sink south today and stall in south Florida. The front will help trigger showers and thunderstorms especially in the second half of the day. Some of the showers could be heavy rain producers leading to ponding on roadways. This will be the last day, even in the long-range forecast, for high rain chances. After today some drier air will slowly filter in. While we may see a few showers tomorrow the coverage and intensity will be greatly reduced.
Over the next few days the drier air will bring sunny skies. While the cold front will not bring any colder air, the humidity will be cut. Dew points will fall into the 60′s making it feel very comfortable by Friday.
