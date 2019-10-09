Bradenton man accused of shooting, killing mother’s boyfriend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is under arrest after deputies say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend.
Around 8pm Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Tevin Hickson-Johnson went to his mother’s home on 31st Avenue East Side B and got into a fight with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Stewart Wallace.
At some point, deputies say Hickson-Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Wallace twice in the torso, then fled.
His mother rushed Wallace to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was then flown to Blake Medical Center. He died around 10:30pm Tuesday.
Hickson-Johnson, who is currently on felony probation stemming from a burglary conviction in 2016, was located and placed under arrest on charges of second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole.
