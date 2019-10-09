Almost 30 cars broken into in North Port, all of which were left unlocked

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - How many times do police have to remind the community to lock their doors? Apparently at least once more.
North Port Police say over the past five days, they've had nearly 30 reports of vehicle break-ins all across the city and in every single case the vehicles had been left unlocked.
Wallets, change, bags, and even firearms were among the items taken.
Police are stepping up patrols, but say “please, please, please, lock your vehicles and do not leave anything of value inside.”
