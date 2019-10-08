Thousands of lionfish removed from Florida waters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 23,000 lionfish have been removed from Florida waters during the fourth annual ‘Lionfish Challenge.'
The Lionfish Challenge rewards harvesters with prizes for their removals of the invasive fish.
This year, participants who submitted the largest smallest lionfish were eligible to receive up to $3,000 in cash prizes.
Florida Fish and Wildlife will be honoring the first place winners in each category at its December meeting in Panama City Beach.
A total of 23,451 lionfish were removed.
