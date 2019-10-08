Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on Wedneday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With plenty of moisture in place and a line of low pressure we can expect hit or miss showers and isolated thunderstorms to roll through the Suncoast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high around 88 degrees and a 50% chance for scattered storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph with a west wind developing later in the day.
On Thursday we will still have a chance for a few scattered storms and then some drier air will filter in behind a weak cold front. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80′s with a 50% chance for rain.
Temperatures will not cool all that much over the weekend but you will feel a difference in the humidity both on Saturday and Sunday.
Lows will be in the upper 60′s on both Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics we are watching 3 areas but none of those will have an impact on our weather as they stay out in the Atlantic.
