Pair of students asked to take breathalyzer test at Venice High School homecoming dance

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s homecoming dance at Venice High School is an event one teen boy and a teen girl won’t forget. One of the teens from the school and the other from another school. School administrators asked them to take a breathalyzer test.
“In this case when the student arrived there was some concern about the well being of that student, they asked them questions, they followed up with the breathalyzer,” said Steve Cantees, Executive Director for Secondary Schools for the Sarasota County School District.
In both cases, neither of the students tested positive for alcohol. School officials tell us it was later revealed the girl’s behavior was the result of a previous medical condition which they say the student didn’t disclose at the time of the test. Some people are against having students take a breathalyzer while many support it.
“I think it’s a great idea, with so much stuff going on these days in school, you can’t be too safe,” said Marcella Lumkang, the grandmother of a Venice High School Student.
The school district says there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug or alcohol use. They say Venice High School and other schools use breathalyzer tests as a deterrent to ensure students don’t abuse this policy at dances and other school events, especially if there is reasonable suspicion.
“Our number one priority obviously for any of our events that we want to keep all of our students safe and secure," said Cantees. "We always look for students that might be drinking or under the influence.”
A family member of one of the teenagers involved in this breathalyzer test was advised by her attorney not to comment at this time.
