New Policy Change at Local Shelter Spikes Homeless Population in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a challenging issue, but Sarasota has been nationally recognized for what it’s doing to combat homelessness. However, along with that success, the city is now facing a new hurdle. Although there still are hundreds of people who benefit from services, the City of Sarasota has reduced the homeless population by more than 50 percent in the last four years, but new policy changes at other shelters, has made the numbers go up once again.