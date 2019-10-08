More rain expected on Tuesday with an area of disturbed weather moving through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of concern now located from S. Florida through the Yucatan has a very small chance of developing over the next several days as it moves NE through the area.
Although it has a small chance of turning into a tropical cyclone it does bring a high chance for more rain on Tuesday through early Thursday as moves east of the State of Florida later this week.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and evening storms, however we will still see an isolated shower in the morning as well. The high on Tuesday will be in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90′s inland.
Wednesday the rain chance goes up to 60% for more storms some of which could bring some moderate to heavy rain at times. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day. The high on Weds. around 88 degrees.
Thursday this system will still be close enough to us to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 80′s. Later in the day on Thursday we should begin to see some drier air settle in and bring an end to the rain around the area.
Friday and through the weekend look good with mostly sunny skies and no real threat of any significant rainfall through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.