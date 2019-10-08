Manatee County man accused of extorting teen-aged girl for nude photos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old man from Manatee County is facing a long list of charges after being arrested for allegedly extorting an underage girl for naked photos using a mobile app.
In October 2018, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California was told by a 16-year-old girl that she was being blackmailed by a person she believed to be a 17-year-old black teen on Snapchat that she had been speaking with over the past year.
She told the sheriff's office that during that time, he had sent him photos of himself naked and she had sent him photos of herself naked. Though at first this exchange was consensual, she told deputies the person she was speaking with started to threaten her, telling her that if she didn't send more naked photos, he would send the photos he already had to her friends.
The sheriff's office got a warrant and was able to review files from Snapchat in February 2019. Deputies say the account the 16-year-old girl had been in communication with contained several photos and videos of girls they believed to be under the age of 18. Deputies say they also discovered a possible secondary account belonging to the suspect.
A second warrant was obtained, which the sheriff's office says enabled them to connect the accounts to a home on Whitfield Avenue in the Manatee County area of Sarasota.
In May 2019, deputies searched the home and made contact with 19-year-old Bailey Terry. In a post-Miranda interview, deputies say Terry admitted having four fake Snapchat accounts through two separate cellphones that he used to get teen-aged girls to send him photos and videos of themselves naked.
Deputies say Terry admitted knowing the girl from California was only 15-years-old at the time she sent him naked photos and admitted threatening her to make her send him more.
The sheriff's office says Terry told them he didn't share the photos and videos with anyone else and that he knew it was wrong, but had a problem.
Terry was arrested on October 3 and charged with Extortion, Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child, Using a Computer to Seduce/Solicit/Entice a Child to Commit a Sex Act, Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors and ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
