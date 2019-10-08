Man arrested, charged with DUI in fatal crash that claimed life of Manatee County motorcyclist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist from Manatee County is now facing charges.
Around 9pm on December 16, 2018 in Arcadia in DeSoto County, troopers say 60-year-old William Roberts of Lake Placid, Florida turned left onto Northwest Pearce Street off State Road 72 in front of a motorcycle driven by Justin Peachey of Myakka City.
Peachey was killed when their vehicles collided.
On October 7, 2019, troopers arrested Roberts and charged him with DUI involving death and DUI involving property damage.
Troopers say Roberts’ blood alcohol content measured .170.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.